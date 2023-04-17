Financial Review: Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) versus Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northrop Grumman and Leonardo DRS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 1 6 7 0 2.43 Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus target price of $508.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Leonardo DRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $36.60 billion 1.97 $4.90 billion $31.51 15.02 Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.39 $405.00 million $2.10 6.85

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrop Grumman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 13.38% 28.29% 9.33% Leonardo DRS 22.60% 10.16% 5.76%

Volatility & Risk

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Leonardo DRS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, other U.S. government agencies, and international customers. The Defense Systems segment includes integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems sustainment and modernization. The Mission Systems segment offers advanced mission solutions and multifunction systems, primarily for the U.S. defense and intelligence community, and international customers. The Space Systems segment delivers end-to-end mission solutions through the design, development, integration, production and operation of space, missile defense, launch and strategic missile systems for national security, civil government, commercial, and international customers. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

