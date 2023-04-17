First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 650,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of BUSE traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $19.43. 117,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. First Busey has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at $603,709.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,709.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $325,330 and have sold 33,602 shares worth $829,697. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

