First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded up $27.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,004.35. 102,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,664. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $789.51. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,016.66.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 90.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth about $718,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

