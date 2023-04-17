First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Down 44.7% in March

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 12,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,377. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
