First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Down 44.7% in March

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 12,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,377. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

About First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.