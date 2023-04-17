First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 844,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,834,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,748. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.