First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 844,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,834,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,748. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

