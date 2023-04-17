First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FGM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

