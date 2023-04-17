First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.71. 31,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. The company has a market cap of $937.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

