First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Up 138.5% in March

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.05. 79,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,815. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $95.22 and a 52 week high of $144.84.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,252,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,802,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

