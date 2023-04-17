Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.68.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $116.09. 629,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,082. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

