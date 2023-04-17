Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $123.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,997. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

