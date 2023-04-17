Flare Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.43 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market cap of $499.52 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,439,625,557 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 13,472,788,859.087425 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03518842 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $12,955,995.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

