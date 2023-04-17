FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $255.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $221.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.31 and its 200 day moving average is $194.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

