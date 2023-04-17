Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,180. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.16. Flywire has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 1,800 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $53,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 922,034 shares in the company, valued at $27,227,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 1,800 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $53,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 922,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,227,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,486 shares of company stock worth $8,563,074. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Flywire by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

