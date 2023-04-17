Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $84.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FWONK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. 288,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.15.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,031 shares of company stock worth $32,208,578. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 182,531 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.