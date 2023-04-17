Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $73.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Fortive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.17 on Monday. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

