Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.33. 1,879,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,752. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after buying an additional 860,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fortive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,524,000 after buying an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,979,000 after buying an additional 109,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fortive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,454,000 after buying an additional 265,547 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.