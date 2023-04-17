Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$245.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$238.00 to C$237.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$204.67.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching C$207.16. 147,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$189.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 27.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$151.08 and a 52-week high of C$212.57.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.