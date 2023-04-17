Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.29 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.44.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
