Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.29 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.