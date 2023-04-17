Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,423,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

