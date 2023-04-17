Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.99. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
