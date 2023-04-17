Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.99. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

