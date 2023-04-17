Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Major Shareholder Sells $25,785.33 in Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,089 shares of Galecto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $25,785.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,753 shares in the company, valued at $354,113.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 41,446 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $77,089.56.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,363 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $4,277.03.

On Monday, April 10th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 51,228 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $91,698.12.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 92,965 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $202,663.70.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,190. The company has a market cap of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.77. Galecto, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLTO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Galecto in a report on Friday, March 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Galecto worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

