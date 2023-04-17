GateToken Market Cap Reaches $601.94 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for $5.56 or 0.00018552 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $601.94 million and approximately $459,086.57 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030281 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,966.76 or 0.99994068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002201 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.57480664 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $429,284.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

