General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $110.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.77. 6,018,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,902,014. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,199.67, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $97.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.