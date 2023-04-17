Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Generation Bio Trading Down 3.8 %

GBIO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,417. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

