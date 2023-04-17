Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GENI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 162,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

