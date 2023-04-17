Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GENI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Genius Sports Stock Performance
Shares of Genius Sports stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 162,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.