Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,045,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 1,470,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

