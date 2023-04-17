Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,045,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 1,470,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gentera Price Performance
Shares of CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.
About Gentera
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentera (CMPRF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.