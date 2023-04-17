Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.24. 288,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

