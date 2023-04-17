Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 139.6% in March

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the March 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 198.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNOM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,521. The firm has a market cap of $210.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

