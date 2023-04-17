Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.