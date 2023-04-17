Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
