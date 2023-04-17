Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,226,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

