Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Golden Minerals Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
