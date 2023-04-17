Governance OHM (GOHM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $434,688.89 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,730.37 or 0.09274741 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001352 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.