Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

