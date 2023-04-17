Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $299,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.61.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.