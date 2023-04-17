Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $170.88 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $171.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $386.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

