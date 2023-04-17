Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,300,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $488.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.60. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

