Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

BAC opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

