Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,947,000 after acquiring an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $178.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

