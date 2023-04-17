Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $7.64 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IEFA opened at $68.40 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

