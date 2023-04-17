Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.86 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

