Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,560.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after acquiring an additional 273,139 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 322,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth $6,077,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the period.

IHF opened at $258.94 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $297.30. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.56.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

