Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 6,782 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 1.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period.

Shares of FAUG opened at $36.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

