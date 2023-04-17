Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0689 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $878,323.01 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,002.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.00330090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.00541812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00444657 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

