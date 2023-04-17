Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,495,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at about $5,943,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $90.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $91.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 52.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.6197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.96%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

