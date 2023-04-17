Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 69,774 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,774 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,433,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,817 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,297,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,651,000 after purchasing an additional 659,689 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 169,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

