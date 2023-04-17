Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 7,192 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,871,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 345,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,670. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.47 and a 200 day moving average of $228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

