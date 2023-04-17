Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 14,013 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,336,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.02. 521,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,708. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.