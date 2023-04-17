Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 3,292 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.05% of Amphenol worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 484,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

