Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $112.80 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,506 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 3.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.35% of Otis Worldwide worth $112,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 172,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.