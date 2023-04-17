Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $4.68 Million Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 1.10% of TPI Composites worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 231.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. 262,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,853. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

