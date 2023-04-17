Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 2.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 38,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lam Research by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,735,000 after buying an additional 63,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research Stock Down 3.2 %

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $15.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $484.93. The stock had a trading volume of 333,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.61 and its 200 day moving average is $456.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

